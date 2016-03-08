Gattuso: 'I can't call this a turning point'
01 September at 09:30AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso believes that the club's 2-1 win over Roma can't be a turning point, despite the impressive showing.
The game at the San Siro saw Franck Kessie score the opener for Milan, but Federico Fazio drew Roma level in the second half. In what was an end to end game, Roma conceded a 95th winner to Patrick Cutrone, who won the game for the rossoneri.
Following the game, Gattuso was asked if the win was a turning point for the club, but the Italian played down any such suggestions saying its too early to judge.
He said: “There are four or five sides who have strengthened this season and we’re one of them, but I can’t talk about a turning point after two games.
"I’m calm because I know how these guys work, and that we still need to become a team in some areas. On Friday we had a much better mentality and we knew how to suffer.
"We can’t think that we’ll control every game against any opponents. On a character level, we are two steps below compared to when we play with the ball."
