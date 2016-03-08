Gattuso: 'I decided on the retreat, Bakayoko...'

On Caldara: "We want to wish Mattia Caldara a happy birthday from all of us, we are waiting for him with open arms. It was unlucky but we are waiting for him."

On the situation: "I decided on the retreat. I saw an angry team that trained well and now we have to show this on the field. It doesn't necessarily mean that positive things will arrive, but we must take on our responsibilities."

On Bologna: "They are doing well as a team, since Mihajlovic arrived that have done really well. Tomorrow we could play against the strongest team in the world for all I care, but we still have a duty to perform to the best of our abilities."

On the potential replacement for him: "I'm focused on bringing the team into the Champions League, the rest counts for nothing. I'm not the resignation type."

On Bakayoko and Conti: "Everything is back to normal with him. He apologized and will be available for the game tomorrow. Conti? Yesterday he trained and today he will try with the group."