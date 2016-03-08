Gattuso: ‘I’m not dead, Bakayoko struggling’

27 October at 15:45
AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso spoke to media on Saturday, on the eve of the Serie A clash against Sampdoria: “We suffered in the last two games but we are not dead. I am not dead or weak. It hurts when we are defeated but I know I can still do a lot for this team and this club. You can’t be happy after games like the Betis one but I think the team can do much more than what they are doing now.”

Gattuso did also speak about Tiemoue Bakayoko who was harshly criticized by Italian media after the defeat against Betis: “On Thursday he recovered 4-5 balls even if he gave them back to the opponents. He is struggling but we must support him and try to understand his problems. Nobody played well against Betis apart from Cutrone and Castillejo at some point. The problem is that right now we are too flat in terms of mentality. We need to show our fans all our commitment.”

Daniele Longo in Milanello, translated by Lorenzo Bettoni

