Gattuso leaves AC Milan: the OFFICIAL announcement

A day of farewell at AC Milan as Rino Gattuso is also leaving AC Milan after Leonardo. The Serie A giants have just confirmed the departure of their manager through their official website: AC Milan announces Gennaro Gattuso will leave his role as the Club's First Team manager by mutual agreement with immediate effect.The Club will now conduct a recruitment process for a new full-time Manager for the First Team, ahead of the ICC summer tour and the first seasonal matches of the 2019/20 domestic championship, the domestic cup and the UEFA Europa League.AC Milan wishes to thank Gennaro Gattuso for his leadership during the last eighteen months. A true legend of the Rossoneri, Gennaro stepped into the role during what was a difficult period for the Club and has performed admirably, securing the Club's highest League points total since 2012/13.AC Milan must now look to the future, whilst ensuring continuity, financial stability and sustainable growth.Ivan Gazidis, CEO of AC Milan, said: "I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the Club. Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration. I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino".