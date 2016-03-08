Gattuso: ‘My future is at AC Milan, Paqueta out for a month’
05 April at 15:40AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso held a press conference on Friday afternoon, on the eve of the Serie A clash against Juventus. “We need to look at the present, we are struggling after the derby, we don't win games. That’s the last time I speak about Leonardo, there is nothing between us, the common target is to qualify for the Champions League. I am happy here, but we can’t be brilliant right now. We need to qualify for the Champions League, the rest is only talking. Tomorrow is a perfect game for us”.
MENTALITY - “Juve taught us that a season can change quickly. After the game against Atletico in Madrid they seemed dead. Then they’ve changed their mentality, we can imitate them. I don’t believe they will think about the Champions League tomorrow”.
KESSIE – “Franck trained with us this week but he caught fever yesterday. Donnarumma will be back in 4/5 days, Paqueta is out for a month”.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – “We are not the only ones struggling. Only Atalanta seem to be ok. Sampdoria beat us but lost to Torino, Lazio beat Inter and lost against Spal. There is a huge balance right now. We are lucky because we are still fourth”.
FUTURE – “I have two years left in my contract. My future is here, I want to reach the objectives of the club”.
