Gattuso: ‘My future is at AC Milan, Paqueta out for a month’

gattuso, milan, braccio, spostatevi, 2018/19
05 April at 15:40
AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso held a press conference on Friday afternoon, on the eve of the Serie A clash against Juventus. “We need to look at the present, we are struggling after the derby, we don't win games. That’s the last time I speak about Leonardo, there is nothing between us, the common target is to qualify for the Champions League. I am happy here, but we can’t be brilliant right now. We need to qualify for the Champions League, the rest is only talking. Tomorrow is a perfect game for us”.

MENTALITY - “Juve taught us that a season can change quickly. After the game against Atletico in Madrid they seemed dead. Then they’ve changed their mentality, we can imitate them. I don’t believe they will think about the Champions League tomorrow”.

KESSIE – “Franck trained with us this week but he caught fever yesterday. Donnarumma will be back in 4/5 days, Paqueta is out for a month”.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – “We are not the only ones struggling. Only Atalanta seem to be ok. Sampdoria beat us but lost to Torino, Lazio beat Inter and lost against Spal. There is a huge balance right now. We are lucky because we are still fourth”.
 
FUTURE – “I have two years left in my contract. My future is here, I want to reach the objectives of the club”.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.