Gattuso not worried about AC Milan future despite sacking rumors
25 October at 22:15Following AC Milan's 2-1 defeat to Real Betis in the Europa League, the rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso was asked about his future and the Italian revealed that he is not worried by his position as the coach.
The defeat has again brought into question Gattuso's position as the rossoneri boss, with the club currently as low as 12th in the Serie A with a game in hand.
Gattuso was asked about his future in the post-game press conference and he said that he isn't worried about his future, but is more worried about the teams' performances.
He said: "I am under scrutiny? It is right, society is glorious, it is right to talk about me. When I gave the training I said that the mentality, the desire inside Milanello, I liked it. But today, we made the mistake of coming up with a performance like that. At Milanello there is a good atmosphere, even if it does not seem here and the performance does not show it ".
"I do not think about my position as the manager. If I am given the chance I will think about how to solve this situation. I am responsible for the results, we have lost our identity."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey
Go to comments