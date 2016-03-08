Gennaro Gattuso claims that he is

The Milan Coach was speaking ahead of the Rossoneri’s International Champions Cup fixture with Tottenham.

“I head that every day there is talk that I lose my job,” Ringhio said. The Italian subbed in for Vincenzo Montella last season, doing a good job to steady the ship and make it look for a time as if the Rossoneri could challenge for fourth place. They ended sixth however, scoring only one point more than the previous campaign.

“What matters is giving one’s best, then the decision will be made by whoever represents the club.”

“I’d like to say yes, but it’d be bulls**t, it’d be hypocritical of me. The boys are glued to their phones, they go on line, they always read news, someone speaks to their agent. It’s part of the game. We’re far away, but there will always be talk of transfers until the window shuts.”