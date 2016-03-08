Gattuso on Conte links: 'There is talk everyday of me being sacked'
31 July at 13:40Gennaro Gattuso claims that he is still being lined up for the sack by the press.
The Rossoneri are looking to compete for a place in the Champions League next season, and have recently been linked to former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
The Milan Coach was speaking ahead of the Rossoneri’s International Champions Cup fixture with Tottenham.
“I head that every day there is talk that I lose my job,” Ringhio said. The Italian subbed in for Vincenzo Montella last season, doing a good job to steady the ship and make it look for a time as if the Rossoneri could challenge for fourth place. They ended sixth however, scoring only one point more than the previous campaign.
“What matters is giving one’s best, then the decision will be made by whoever represents the club.”
The statement came after the former Italy, Milan and Rangers star had been quizzed about the transfer window, and specifically about the Rossoneri’s US tour as being a welcome break from transfer speculation.
“I’d like to say yes, but it’d be bulls**t, it’d be hypocritical of me. The boys are glued to their phones, they go on line, they always read news, someone speaks to their agent. It’s part of the game. We’re far away, but there will always be talk of transfers until the window shuts.”
