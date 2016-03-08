Gattuso on Milan's draw at Parma: 'Maybe, I'm not good enough..'
20 April at 15:25AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has said that he might not be good enough to make the people realise of their small errors in games.
Milan were handed a blow in the race for top four. Bruno Alves' late equalizer meant that if Roma win at Inter later today, the rossoneri can slip to fifth in the Serie A table by the end of the game week.
After the 1-1 draw, Rino Gattuso was asked his opinion about the game and he was critical of his inability to make the team realise of the small errors that they make.
He said: "Maybe I'm not good enough to make people understand these little things. We expected to do something more, we knew the difficulties of the opponent. On the offside we were unlucky, it wasn't very clear, we have to look ahead.
"In the first half we played under rhythm, it wasn't a great performance, we were good and lucky to find the advantage, then they found a great goal on a free kick after our ingenuity."
On how Parma played, Gattuso said: "The team has very specific characteristics, we knew their characteristics, at times they had more anger than us."
