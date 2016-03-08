Gattuso ponders AC Milan tactical change to help Chelsea flop
29 August at 13:10AC Milan want to take the first win of the season next week-end when the Rossoneri will face Roma at the San Siro in their home debut this season.
The Rossoneri faced a 3-2 defeat at Napoli on Saturday night with Gennaro Gattuso’s side who wated a 2 goal lead allowing Napoli to score three goals in the second half.
Although Gattuso took responsibility for the defeat after the game he also had a few things to say to some disappointing AC Milan players at the San Paolo. One of them was Tiemoue Bakayoko who arrived from Chelsea on loan with option to buy a few weeks ago.
"He must learn some basic things like how to receive the ball", Gattuso said. "He must learn the right position of his body and one week is not enough to fix flaws. The decision to start many players from last season is not casual."
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Gattuso is determined to give the Chelsea flop a new chance as the Italian could line-up AC Milan with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Roma.
Bakayoko could start alongside Franck Kessié in the middle of the park with Lucas Biglia relegated to bench role. The Italian tactician still has a few days of time to think about the best tactical option to face Roma.
Go to comments