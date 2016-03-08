Gattuso reveals he will travel to Russia to scout players during World Cup
11 June at 14:30AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that he will travel to Russia to scout players during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Gattuso joined AC Milan as the club's boss in November following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella that month itself. Under him, the club improved and the rossoneri finished sixth in the Serie A this season, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.
In an interview that Gattuso gave to Sky Sports, he revealed that he will travel to Russia to scout players during the World Cup this summer. He said: It's a great event. Let's go and see a couple of games, then we'll come back "
"We know what we have to do for the market today, we are leaving to see some players."
"I have a duty to prepare the season as well as I need to do it with great enthusiasm. and then he will recover with great desire and we hope to have a great season ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
