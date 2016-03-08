Gattuso under investigation for alleged money-laundering
14 July at 17:20AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is under investigation for money-laundering, Repubblica.it reports. Gattuso appears in a list of 42 people under investigation for fraudulent transfer of money and money laundering.
Gattuso owned the 35% of Tre Olmi farm which went bankrupt in 2014 and is suspected to be one of the figureheads of Pasquale Motta, an entrepreneur that according to Italian Police is linked with Mafia families in Piedmont.
Gattuso was a minority shareholder of the Tre Olmi farm from November 2011 to December 2013.
Things, unfortunately, seem to go from bad to worse for AC Milan who are actuating several changes in their control room after that Elliott has taken over from Yonghong Li. A new Board of Directors will be found in the coming weeks while the club are about to appoint Paolo Scaroni as their new President.
A new shareholders meeting will be held on the 21st of July.
