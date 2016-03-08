Milan are about to add another name to their front office, according to the latest reports from Italy.

With the Rossoneri recruiting former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis recently, they appear ready to bring in someone who is going to be vital in their negotiations with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play authority.

His name? Umberto Gandini, a former Milanista who is set to meet Gazidis in London over the coming days in order to hammer out the details of his deal, as well as his role with the Rossoneri.

Milan are embroiled in a battle with Nyon at the moment, as the Arbitration Tribunal in Lausanne recently threw out the UEFA ruling banning Milan from European competitions.

When it comes to negotiating a settlement - or voluntary - agreement, Milan need someone, and that someone could well be Gandini.

Things aren’t going well in Milan right now, the Rossoneri being held by Atalanta on Sunday evening.