Gazidis takes Arsenal chief scout to AC Milan

06 November at 12:30
Ivan Gazidis is set to become the new CEO of AC Milan. The South-African chief terminated his contract with the Gunners at the end of last month and is going to be officially appointed by the Serie A giants on the 1st of December.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gazidis will take Arsenal chief scout Gilles Grimandi to the San Siro. Grimandi is currently working at Arsenal but the Italian paper suggests that he will follow Gazidis at his new club.

Grimandi, a former Arsenal footballer, arrived in North London in 1997 and ended his playing career at the club in 2002.

He has five goals in 155 competitive appearances with the Gunners.

According to reports in France Grimandi is not the only Arsenal personality to be ready for AC Milan as Gazidis has reportedly contacted the legendary Gunners manager Arsene Wenger to take over and replace Gennaro Gattuso.
 

