Gennaro Gattuso reveals what he wants for AC Milan this summer
14 June at 16:10AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has publicly expressed his desire to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.
AC Milan could be out of the Europa League as the UEFA have already rejected their approach for settlement following their breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP).
“Fortunately the season doesn’t start tomorrow, we have time. Now we need to see what UEFA decide, but we’re not stuck, even if this month it might seem that way,” Gattuso told Premium Sport.
“It’s not a secret, we’ll definitely sign an important player in midfield and, if possible, we have to do something up-front to offer an alternative to Suso.
“If we want to play 4-3-3 we have [Hakan] Calhanoglu and [Fabio] Borini on the left, but Suso doesn’t have a backup. Obviously it’s not nice to live with uncertainty, but right now we have to be calm and wait for what UEFA decide. I think I have a cohesive team, and that’s very important for us.”
