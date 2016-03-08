Genoa, captain Criscito lightly ran today following muscle injury
14 October at 19:30Genoa captain Domenico Criscito started to run today following a muscle injury against AC Milan before the international break, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Italian left back was forced off the pitch against Milan due to a muscle injury with some reports estimating his recovery time to be upwards of two months. However, with the player lightly running, he may make a quicker return than previously estimated.
However, the Rossoblu have no intention of rushing his recovery and causing further injury. A note circulated around the club detailed how they will monitor and verify his condition daily in order to help his rehabilitation and ensure that he isn’t working too hard, which could cause the injury to escalate.
Criscito had started in every game for the Ligurian club so far this season, scoring three goals across all competitions for his side, despite his role as a centre back. He was forced off after 11 minutes against the Rossoneri in their 2-1 defeat to the Milanese club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments