Genoa, Criscito side-lined for up to six weeks but avoids muscle tear

Genoa captain Domenico Criscito avoided a serious injury, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com , with the 32-year-old Italian only set to be side-lined for the next four to six weeks.Criscito was substituted off after just 11 minutes in the club’s 2-1 loss to Milan last weekend with the injury, described by the club as a “second-degree injury to the semi-endinous muscle of the left thigh.”The Genoa captain is set to return in mid-November, with the player aiming to be match fit in time for the club’s match against SPAL on the 25th November.Apollo Heyes