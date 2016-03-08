Genoa, Criscito side-lined for up to six weeks but avoids muscle tear
08 October at 22:30Genoa captain Domenico Criscito avoided a serious injury, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, with the 32-year-old Italian only set to be side-lined for the next four to six weeks.
Criscito was substituted off after just 11 minutes in the club’s 2-1 loss to Milan last weekend with the injury, described by the club as a “second-degree injury to the semi-endinous muscle of the left thigh.”
The Genoa captain is set to return in mid-November, with the player aiming to be match fit in time for the club’s match against SPAL on the 25th November.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments