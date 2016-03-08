Genoa, Favilli hopes for first start against Cagliari
19 September at 11:45Genoa player Andrea Favilli has not managed to start yet for the Rossoblu despite arriving last year, but the player could finally break into the starting eleven in Genoa’s upcoming game against Cagliari, according to Calciomercato.com.
22-year-old Italian Favilli has missed 23 games due to a variety of injuries since his arrival from Juventus last summer, only managing six league appearances for the Ligurian club. However, Favilli is hoping that Genoa’s game tomorrow against Cagliari will give him the opportunity to start over teammate Andrea Pinamonti.
Apollo Heyes
