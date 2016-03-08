In fact, as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport this morning, Genoa won't consider selling Lapadula, despite interest from Bologna.

The striker struggled with two major injuries this season, after arriving from AC Milan on loan with an obligation to buy at around €11m. Despite this, Genoa are convinced that he will get back on track, showing what he displayed during his time at Pescara and AC Milan.

Therefore, there is nothing to do for Bologna, who in recent weeks had suggested a straight swap between the clubs; Mattia Destro for Gianluca Lapadula. The latter scored six goals in Serie A last season, featuring in a total of 28 games for his side.