"Roma have been interested since January, I know that Di Francesco likes him. Lazio also asked us recently, I don't know more.





Pellegrini on loan to us in return? I've never heard about this. For now, there is nothing, we are at the beginning. I repeat, Laxalt is a player that Roma asked us about in January, and now Lazio did the same."

Genoa's director, Giorgio Perinetti, spoke to vocegiallorossa.it about the future of Diego Laxalt.