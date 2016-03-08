Genoa reveal truth about Chelsea and Barcelona interest in top striker
15 October at 09:30Genoa director of football Giorgio Perinetti spoke to Tuttosport to reveal which clubs have shown interest in Krzysztof Piatek who has been linked with Juve, Roma, Napoli, Bayern Munich Chelsea and Barcelona. “We are talking about a striker who has the goal in his DNA. All the goals have been scoring are no coincidence. His best qualities his the ability to always be in the right position, far from the opponent defenders.”
“He is like a striker that used to play in the 60s or 70s. Goals do the talking for him. He doesn’t talk a lot, but he scores. He is a serious person, even in the last period he’s been very focused despite all the rumors and speculations.”
“Many scouts came to watch him in the last few weeks, especially from Germany and Spain. In Italy, every top club asked information about him. Genoa fans will enjoy Piatek until the end of the season. We don’t name his price, the price is made by his performances and we know Piatek can still improve.”
According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Napoli have already offered € 35 million for the talented striker with Preziosi who promised De Laurentiis a ‘moral option’ for next season. Looks like it will be hard for Sarri's Chelsea to secure the services of this promising striker.
