Genoa sporting director reveals why they spent €16 million to sign Sturaro from Juventus
08 February at 17:35Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti has revealed as why the rossoblu decided to shell out 16 million euros on Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.
The Italian was initially loaned out to Sporting Lisbon this past summer, but injuries meant he was never able to break into the first team. He returned to Juve and was sold back to Genoa for a fee of 16 million euros.
Following criticism about why Genoa spent a high fee on the midfielder, the club's sporting director Perinetti opened up about the transfer move.
He told buoncalcioatutti.it: " When a company makes choices - it's not that sudden. At Genoa he is an important player, and there are no doubts about this: I know we know about his physical condition, which involves a gradual recovery.
"He is an important investment on the future : another player, like Criscito, who has chosen to return to Genoa and for us it is a gratification."
"We have to look to investment, relationships, collaborations and we are convinced that this transaction will be happy from the technical point of view and absolutely rewarding and economically , over time. We believe we have made a 'excellent operation, not everything should be put in the streets, we have made an investment on the recovery of a player that we consider very, very important, plus the return is his choice, which is a great pleasure."
