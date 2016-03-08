Genoa urge AC Milan to make offers for Piatek: ‘He could leave’
15 January at 17:15Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek is AC Milan’s main summer target to replace Chelsea-bound Gonzalo Higuain. The Rossoblu ds Giorgio Perinetti has confirmed that the player could leave in the January transfer window. Speaking to RMC Sport, Perinetti said: “We are waiting for offers for Piatek. Right now we had no official ones, only interested clubs. AC Milan know we’d like to keep the player until June but we’ll evaluate all the offers. We don’t want to sell him but we could be uncertain if AC Milan make a big offer. We can’t wait until the last day, whoever wants him must be quick”.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Genoa don’t want to sell the player on loan but only on a permanent deal worth at least € 40 million.
Leonardo has not joined AC Milan squad in Jeddah but is still at Milanello where he is carrying on talks with Genoa and Chelsea for Higuain.
Go to comments