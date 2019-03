Germany's match-winner against Netherlands: 'I want to play for Inter Milan'

Germany's match-winner in yesterday's game against Netherlands- Nico Schulz, has revealed that he dreams of playing for Inter Milan someday.In what was a thoroughly entertaining game, Schulz scored a late winner for the Germans, after the Dutch had come back from 2 nil down to make it 2-2 in the tie. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane had scored, before goals from Memphis Depay and Matthijs de Ligt leveled the tie for the Dutch.After the game Schulz was talking to t-online.de and he talked about a very specific dream he has in his career.He said: "I'd like to play for a top European club one day. Inter has always been my dream team. But I'm very calm, especially because I'm in a big club like Hoffenheim and I I feel very good."Even if I don't have to be sold, I'll be a happy person. "The Hoffenheim man has done very well to resurrect his career after having sustained a bad knee injury during the time at Borussia Monchengladbach. This season he has made 24 appearances for Hoffenheim.