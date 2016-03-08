Germany's match-winner against Netherlands: 'I want to play for Inter Milan'
25 March at 17:45Germany's match-winner in yesterday's game against Netherlands- Nico Schulz, has revealed that he dreams of playing for Inter Milan someday.
In what was a thoroughly entertaining game, Schulz scored a late winner for the Germans, after the Dutch had come back from 2 nil down to make it 2-2 in the tie. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane had scored, before goals from Memphis Depay and Matthijs de Ligt leveled the tie for the Dutch.
After the game Schulz was talking to t-online.de and he talked about a very specific dream he has in his career.
He said: "I'd like to play for a top European club one day. Inter has always been my dream team. But I'm very calm, especially because I'm in a big club like Hoffenheim and I I feel very good.
"Even if I don't have to be sold, I'll be a happy person. "
The Hoffenheim man has done very well to resurrect his career after having sustained a bad knee injury during the time at Borussia Monchengladbach. This season he has made 24 appearances for Hoffenheim.
