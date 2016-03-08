Ghoulam could leave Napoli on loan: contacts with his agent - the situation
16 January at 14:40What does the future hold Faouzi Ghoulam? Napoli's left-back has never really recovered from his injury struggled and the adventure with the Partenopei is coming to an end. In fact, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is constantly working on his departure.
As Il Mattino writes (via Calciomercato.com), the contacts between the agent of the footballer, Jorge Mendes, and the sporting director are continuous. The solution, by the looks of it, is to send the player out on loan.
The Algerian currently earns about €2.4m per year and Napoli are looking for a club that can take on the remaining salary for the season. The most likely destination seems to be a return to Ligue 1, where several clubs are interested in the player.
In addition to Lille, who seem to be the keenest, Marseille and Monaco are also keeping tabs on the situation. In other words, it shouldn't take too long before we know more about Ghoulam's future.
