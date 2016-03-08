Giampaolo: 'Hernandez wants to be the best, we are covered in the Praet role'
08 July at 18:05New AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has said that Theo Hernandez wants to be the best in his position and has also revealed that they are covered in the Dennis Praet role.
In his first press conference as the new rossoneri boss, Giampaolo said: "Theo is a footballer for whom the club has done important research, with great qualities and potential. He is young. He is 21 years old, they also called me to grow young people with quality. I'm curious to understand what player he is, he brings with him an ambition to become among the best in that role. It is closer to Laxalt, different than Rodriguez. It is also there that we must see how to do."
He also said: "I thank President Ferrero, he made me live 3 exciting years and freed me, I thank him for this. I know Praet and I respect him, but I don't know if he will be a new Milan player, we are many in that role. We are covered in that role. Veretout? Then (laughs ed). Andrè Silva and Cutrone are different players, for characteristics and I have to evaluate them together with the Milan squad. They are quality and level players, I have to understand who will be more functional."
Go to comments