Giampaolo: 'Hernandez wants to be the best, we are covered in the Praet role'

08 July at 18:05
New AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has said that Theo Hernandez wants to be the best in his position and has also revealed that they are covered in the Dennis Praet role.

In his first press conference as the new rossoneri boss, Giampaolo said: "Theo is a footballer for whom the club has done important research, with great qualities and potential. He is young. He is 21 years old, they also called me to grow young people with quality. I'm curious to understand what player he is, he brings with him an ambition to become among the best in that role. It is closer to Laxalt, different than Rodriguez. It is also there that we must see how to do."

He also said: "I thank President Ferrero, he made me live 3 exciting years and freed me, I thank him for this. I know Praet and I respect him, but I don't know if he will be a new Milan player, we are many in that role. We are covered in that role. Veretout? Then (laughs ed). Andrè Silva and Cutrone are different players, for characteristics and I have to evaluate them together with the Milan squad. They are quality and level players, I have to understand who will be more functional."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.