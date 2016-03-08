Giampaolo: 'I enjoyed how we played against Torino'
28 September at 14:55AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has revealed that he enjoyed what he saw from large parts of the club's game against Torino in midweek.
It was another disappointing night for the rossoneri in Turin as despite going 1 goal up in the first half, they conceded two goals in five minutes to lose the tie and endure their third defeat of the season.
Ahead of tomorrow's game against Fiorentina, Giampaolo was talking to the press and he was asked about the loss at the Grande Torino.
He said: "We were wrong not to close the game, it was the way to victory. We lost the coordinates, we didn't make a good filter but some details accomplices. For much of the game I enjoyed it- the way the team played. It became a match affected by the final result."
On whether the side is going in the right direction, he said: "Beyond the choices, I care more about the team and not the individual. The goal was to play football, to manage the game and its times, to have most of the ball possession because it directs the For the most part of the race I saw these things, the team's attitude seemed convinced. The detail makes the bank jump, it was to not close it before, to certify our superiority."
