Giroud still dreams of Inter move but Nerazzurri unsure: the situation
21 February at 12:20Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is still hoping to move to Inter in the upcoming summer transfer window on a free transfer, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 33-year-old Frenchman was incredibly close to signing for the Nerazzurri in the transfer window last month, but the Milanese club’s push for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen’s signature forced the Giroud move temporarily off the table. The World Cup winner is still keen to join Inter because of his desire to work with Italian coach Antonio Conte, with the striker fondly remembering their time together at Chelsea.
Inter are more unsure now about signing the French striker, the report continues. Their agreement was in part a short-term solution in this season’s title race, and a summer move doesn’t fully convince them yet, especially considering the expensive two-year contract that was previously agreed. The Nerazzurri won’t look for new attacking options until April, and so Giroud could still arrive in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
