Giuseppe Rossi fails doping test
25 September at 14:30A striker long considered one of the most exciting prodigies of Italian football, whose career was affected by a series of serious injury. Giuseppe Rossi, as reported by Ansa, was found positive to a “specified” substance, that is allowed by the regulation only in one case. But the player has not given plausible explanations to the prosecutor.
The test was carried out after Benevento – Genoa on May 12, which ended 1-0 for the current Serie B side. The prosecution for the trial set for the first of October has requested a one-year ban. The 31-year-old is currently out of contract.
This represents a big fall for a player once considered an enormous talent by experts all over the world. Rossi played over 300 games in his career, scoring 127 competitive goals. Most notably he played for Villarreal in Spain, but also Fiorentina, Parma and lastly Genoa in Serie A.
