Giuseppe Rossi to CM: 'No concrete offers, I want to play at all costs'

“I'm here for the weekend with my wife, as soon as I heard about the game I immediately wanted to come and enjoy the show.""He's wonderful, it's nice to see him here even at 36, he always manages to make a difference. For the Viola fans, it's an honour to have him here.""I'm fine, I'm happy with the work I'm doing at Villarreal. I'm working very well, I'm part of a group, I had missed it so much. I'm training with good level players, which is a very positive thing. I enjoy it, then let's see what happens. I still have no concrete proposal, but I want to go back to playing at all costs, just that.""It's a beautiful team, we are back to playing great football. With Montella, we are once again seeing a great Fiorentina, it will take time to see the work. We have the right people to return to a high level," he concluded.