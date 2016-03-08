Giuseppe Rossi to CM: 'No concrete offers, I want to play at all costs'
16 November at 17:30
Giuseppe Rossi, the former Fiorentina striker, spoke to the media present (including Calciomercato.com) during the friendly game between La Viola and Virtus Entella at the Artemio Franchi. In the interview, he stated that he wants to go back to playing.
“I'm here for the weekend with my wife, as soon as I heard about the game I immediately wanted to come and enjoy the show."
What do you think about Ribery?
"He's wonderful, it's nice to see him here even at 36, he always manages to make a difference. For the Viola fans, it's an honour to have him here."
How is your condition?
"I'm fine, I'm happy with the work I'm doing at Villarreal. I'm working very well, I'm part of a group, I had missed it so much. I'm training with good level players, which is a very positive thing. I enjoy it, then let's see what happens. I still have no concrete proposal, but I want to go back to playing at all costs, just that."
What do you think about Fiorentina's team?
"It's a beautiful team, we are back to playing great football. With Montella, we are once again seeing a great Fiorentina, it will take time to see the work. We have the right people to return to a high level," he concluded.
