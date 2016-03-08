Godin: 'Juve wanted me, why I chose Inter'
27 July at 09:30
In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, during Inter's training camp in Macao, defender Diego Godin explained his decision to part ways with Atletico Madrid in favour of the Nerazzurri.
"Inter showed me the project: it's ambitious, like me. I liked the idea of being part of it and helping Inter to succeed. A year go, Juventus, Man Utd and Man City were also interested.
"However, back then, I had a contract with Atletico and I didn't think of leaving. This time it was different, as my contract was about to expire. I can say that no club convinced me as much as Inter.
"Conte? He reminds me a lot of Simeone. They live football with the same passion, they pay attention to details, they get the most out of the guys they train. Conte, in particular, is a concrete type: he knows what he wants, he goes straight to the point and for a player this is ideal," he concluded.
