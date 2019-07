Godin: 'Juve wanted me, why I chose Inter'

​​In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, during Inter's training camp in Macao, defender Diego Godin explained his decision to part ways with Atletico Madrid in favour of the Nerazzurri."Inter showed me the project: it's ambitious, like me. I liked the idea of ​​being part of it and helping Inter to succeed. A year go, Juventus, Man Utd and Man City were also interested."However, back then, I had a contract with Atletico and I didn't think of leaving. This time it was different, as my contract was about to expire. I can say that no club convinced me as much as Inter.