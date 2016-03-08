Godin on why he chose Inter: 'One of the biggest clubs in the world'

01 July at 18:15
New Inter Milan defender Diego Godin has revealed the reason for why he has joined the nerazzurri, saying that it is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Godin has joined Inter on a free transfer after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired and his arrival was confirmed by the club earlier today.

In an interview that the Uruguayan gave to the club's official website, he said:  "For me a new challenge and a new experience begins. Inter is a great team, very important, among the biggest in Europe. I really want to continue to compete at high levels, to continue to do everything in and out of the field, to help this great team achieve important goals.

"I chose Inter because it is a great club, a great team, with a lot of history and great ambition and desire to reach important goals. I will try to give my contribution, to give everything in and out of the field, to help the my companions and helping the club to reach important goals I chose Inter because it has an ambitious sports project, wants to win again and is a great team in Europe and worldwide, I came to Inter to win, to give my best , to give all of myself, soul and body, inside and outside the field."

