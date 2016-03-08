Godin to Atletico rumours, the reality
20 December at 13:15There have been serious rumours coming from Spain which suggested that Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s veteran defender Diego Godin is eager to return to his former club Atletico Madrid in the upcoming transfer window.
The Uruguay international joined the Milan-based club in the summer transfer window as a free-agent after spending nine seasons with the Los Rojiblancos.
Regarding the latest rumours, there is seem to be no substance behind it because of more than one reason.
To begin with, Atletico’s coach Diego Simeone is unpleased with the noise of re-signing a player who just left the club less than six months ago.
Other than him, the Spanish club’s hierarchy is not entirely keen on bringing Godin back as well as they are trying to start a new chapter in the club’s history where more attack-minded football will be on display.
The player himself is not aware from the source of those rumours as he is happy with his choice and is convinced with the project he is currently involved in.
Therefore, it can be concluded in the view of everything which is mentioned above that the rumours of Godin eyeing a move back to Spain are entirely baseless.
Fabrizio Romano
