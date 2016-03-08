Gonzalo Higuain drops hint about Chelsea move
06 June at 11:45Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has hinted at a possible move to Premier League giants Chelsea.
The 30-year-old Higuain joined Juventus from fellow Serie A side Napoli in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 90 million euros. He has been an important part of the side since then and was in impressive form this season too. He appeared in 35 Serie A games this past season, scoring 16 times and assisting six times too.
In an interview that Higuain recently gave to TNT Sports, he dropped a big hint about a possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer. He said: "I would like to play in the Premier League.
"Argentina should try to go as far as possible, we know that getting to the final is very complicated , but the desire is there."
It is believed that Higuain is likely to be sold this summer and Juventus will consider offers in the region of 60 million euros for the Argentine.
There have been talks of a possible exchange with Inter regarding Mauro Icardi, but the possibility of it seems far-fetched.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
