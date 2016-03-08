Good news for Chelsea and Barcelona as Juve star changes his agent and fuels transfer speculations
19 July at 14:55Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has now a new agent. Pjanic’s new representative is Fali Ramadani a FIFA agent who is on very good terms with Juventus, Chelsea and Barcelona.
Ramadani met Juventus’ Director of Football Fabio Paratici yesterday (READ MORE) to discuss about the possible transfers of Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.
Ramadani, however, did also meet Miralem Pjanic in Milan yesterday night with the talented Juve midfielder who refused to reply to questions concerning his future at the Allianz Stadium-
According to reports in Italy, Ramadani wants Pjanic to leave Juventus and join Barcelona or Chelsea who, however, have just completed the signing of Jorginho.
Juventus don’t want to sell Pjanic but would be open to talk about his transfer for a fee exceeding € 80 million.
If, in the end, Pjanic will remain at Juventus the Old Lady will offer him a new € 6 million-a-year deal.
@lorebetto
