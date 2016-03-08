Good news for Juve, Inter & Milan; Rakitic: 'I've given a lot to Barcelona, I'm sad...'
12 November at 23:00Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has revealed his unhappiness at the Blaugrana in an interview with Spanish media outlet Movistar via Calciomercato.com.
"They took the ball away from me, I'm sad. I understand and respect the decisions of the coach and the club. I've given a lot to Barcelona in these five years and I want to continue. I'm 31, not 38, and I feel like I'm in my best moment. I'm sad.”
The words come as good news for Juventus, Milan and Inter, who are all interested in signing the 31-year-old Croatian. His contract is set to expire with the Blaugrana in 2021, but his evident unhappiness may lead to him being sold at a reduced price in the upcoming January transfer window. He is currently valued at €35 million; the report adds.
Rakitic has made ten appearances for the Catalan club so far this season but has failed to play a full 90 minutes in any of his appearances in all competitions. He has also only contributed to one goal, providing an assist in Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Real Valladolid last month.
Inter coach Antonio Conte has been incredibly keen to sign the Croatian midfielder, hoping that he can provide the much needed squad depth to the side as they look to compete with rivals Juventus for the league title this season.
