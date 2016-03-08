Griezmann snubs Barcelona move: will the Blaugrana invest €100m in Serie A?
19 June at 15:35After the transfer failure involving Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona could look at the Serie A to bolster their side for next season.
Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are set to use the money that they had initially intended to use for Griezmann to sign other players, with the Frenchman now staying put at the Los Rojiblancos.
The Spanish outlet links Real Madrid and Juventus star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic with the Catalan side and say that the Serbian is on Barcelona's radar this summer. Lazio have demanded a fee of about 100 million euros for them to part ways with the player.
The same outlet has also linked the Nou Camp based side with Miralem Pjanic and it was said that Barcelona have already initiated contact with Juve's Bosnian midfielder.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
