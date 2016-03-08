Barcelona to use money for Griezmann to sign Juventus star
16 June at 11:45Reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo state that Barcelona see Miralem Pjanic as the ideal replacement for the now departed Andres Iniesta and have already made an approach for the Bosnian this summer.
Pjanic joined Juventus from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee in region of 32 million euros. Since then, he has become a very important part of the side. He appeared in 31 Serie A games last season, scoring five times and assisting eight times.
Mundo Deportivo report that Pjanic is an ideal target for Iniesta and Barcelona have already made initial contact for the midfielder.
The Catalan side will look to use the money that they have for Antoine Griezmann's transfer failure and Pjanic already dreams of playing for Barcelona because of the presence of Lionel Messi at the club.
Barcelona know that Juventus are preparing for a small revolution in midfield and could look to offload Pjanic to bring in Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, with Emre Can already on his way.
Pjanic has also drawn links with Real Madrid and Manchester City. But amidst rumors of Juventus willing to hand him a new deal, the Old Lady will not sell him for less than 70 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
