Guardiola challenges Sarri as he sends scout to watch Fiorentina defender
25 September at 17:05Nikola Milenkovic, as well as the whole Fiorentina team, are experiencing a great start to the season. This has, unsurprisingly, awakened many market rumors surrounding some of the most interesting players in Stefano Pioli’s team, and Milenkovic is most definitely one of them.
The versatile defender has been on the radar of many clubs for some time now and Manchester City have joined the race with great interest, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. It is reported that Pep Guardiola himself will observe Milenkovic on behalf of the English champions.
Chelsea were linked with signing the talented center-back last summer as Milenkovic was brought to Fiorentina by Fali Ramadani, a powerful football agent who is very close to the Blues.
The Serbian international joined Fiorentina last summer from Partizan Belgrade. He started last season off as a backup player, but eventually, Pioli gave the youngster a
chance, which Milenkovic grasped very tightly.
In the second half of the season he became a regular starter and now he is one of the pillars of the club’s defense. In addition to being solid at the back, Milenkovic has also netted two goals in five Serie A matches so far this season.
