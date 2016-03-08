Guardiola reveals De Bruyne release clause
14 September at 11:40Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed the release clause of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is currently out of action due to a knee injury and the Premier League giants refused to sell him last summer despite the huge interest by other top clubs in Europe.
Talking in press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: “De Bruyne is not for sale and he has a release clause in his contract. The release clause is € 250 million. I am sorry but he is not for sale. Kevin is such a strong player, Bielsa once told me that he is his favourite player because Kevin has everything.”
Should any club match De Bruyne’s release clause in the future, the Belgian would become the most expensive player in history as at the moment Psg’s Neymar is the most expensive footballer in history with the Ligue 1 giants that spent € 222 million to sign him in summer 2017.
Go to comments