Hamsik flies to Slovakia: Napoli to close deal with Dalian next week
09 February at 12:20After Napoli's tough statement on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Marek Hamsik's transfer to Dalian Yifang, the agent of the Slovakian midfielder went to work to try to bring the parties together and overcome the obstacles that had arisen on the payment modality. And it seems that it was successful, given that in recent days there have been important steps towards the conclusion of the operation.
Meanwhile, the now ex-captain will not be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's group playing against Fiorentina. Hamsik was not called up for the match and according to Sky Sports, he will fly to Slovakia from where he will probably follow the match and watch the first post-Hamsik Napoli side, eleven and a half years after his arrival from Brescia.
Next week should be the week of the conclusion of negotiations between Napoli and Dalian for the transfer of the midfielder as well as the official announcements. The Chinese club seems increasingly determined to satisfy the demands of Aurelio De Laurentiis on time and in terms of payment methods. By next Friday, Hamsik should take the plane again, this time to China.
Go to comments