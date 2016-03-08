Hazard: Barcelona rival Real Madrid in race for possible Ronaldo’s replacement
10 July at 11:25Eden Hazard wants Chelsea exit and according to reports in Spain both Real Madrid and Barcelona want to sign the Belgian winger who will face France in tonight’s World Cup semi-finals.
Hazard has recently dropped a huge Merengues hint claiming that Real Madrid’s shirt remains ‘special’ despite Zinedine Zidane exit. “Chelsea’s shirt fit me well too, anyway”, Hazard told BeInSports in France.
Hazard reportedly wants to play the Champions League next season and that’s the reason why the Belgian is determined to leave the Stamford Brdige.
According to Catalan paper Sport, however, Barcelona have also set their sights on the talented Chelsea star.
Sport confirms Hazard’s desire to play the Champions League will lead him away from Chelsea.
Meantime Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Arthur who has arrived at the Nou Camp on a permanent deal. The La Liga giants confirmed his signing yesterday night (read the details).
GALLERY: Watch front pages of Marca and Sport this morning
Go to comments