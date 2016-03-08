Hazard changes his mind: 'No Spain? No problem. I can end my career at Chelsea'
19 October at 10:15Eden Hazard and his potential move from Chelsea have been discussed on numerous occasions this summer as well as recently after the Belgian once again proclaimed that 'Real Madrid had always been his dream'. Now, however, Hazard has seemingly changed his mind.
"I can finish my career at Chelsea. No problem. I am really happy at the club and my family is happy here in London, so if I do not go to Spain, there is no problem. I love the fans and I think they love me. Whatever happens in the future, I will be happy. That's it," he told Sky Sports.
This will come as a relief for many Chelsea fans, as Hazard has been one of the integral players for Sarri's Chelsea. The 27-year-old has scored 8 goals and assisted another 3 in 10 matches across all competitions for his team.
The Belgian international is currently preparing with his team to face his former manager Jose Mourinho, as Chelsea face off against Manchester United tomorrow afternoon in the Premier League.
Go to comments