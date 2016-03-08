Hazard speaks out about goal against Liverpool and new Chelsea contract
28 September at 11:05Chelsea star Eden Hazard spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his relationship with Maurizio Sarri (READ HERE). The Belgian, however, did also discuss his stunning goal against Liverpool as well as talks of a new contract with Chelsea: “My goal against Liverpool was one of the best I’ve ever done. This is special because I scored it at Anfield Road, against a strong team like Liverpool. They had one every single game before the game against us and they were the favorites to win the game. When I was passed the ball, I immediately thought of scoring. I wanted to avoid penalties”, the Belgian said.
“The win against Liverpool is good for our self-confidence, playing against Liverpool is never easy. Somebody thought that playing the League Cup game before the Premier League match would reduce the commitment of both teams but this didn’t happen. We fought until the 95th minute, neither teams wanted to lose.”
“New contract? I didn’t sign a contract extension and there are no news for now.”
