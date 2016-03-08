Hernan Crespo: 'Juventus are in another dimension in the Scudetto race'
20 October at 11:55Former Argentina, Inter Milan and AC Milan striker Hernan Crespo believes that Juventus are in another dimension in the Scudetto race this season and they will be there for the next 2 or 3 seasons.
Crespo is the fourth highest goalscorer in Argentine history and plied his trade with both Inter and AC Milan in the past. He has also played for Lazio and Premier League giants Chelsea.
Crespo was recently talking to La Stampa about the current happenings around Italian football and he said that Juventus are on another level in the title race.
He said: "They are in another dimension. I do not see how they can lose the Scudetto if it's not about self-eliminating. And it will be like this for another 2-3 years: Ronaldo's engagement makes us understand the difference."
Crespo also said that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest forwards in history. He said: "One of the best in history, I hope he becomes contagious by convincing other champions to come to Italy. So it's back to the old days."
Kaustubh Pandey
