Hernandez the new leader, uncertainty over Ibra and Donnarumma: the latest on AC Milan
28 March at 14:00Before his arrival at AC Milan, he was labelled as 'Lucas Hernandez's younger brother' but since taking the field for the first time for the Rossoneri, Theo Hernandez has cancelled out the prejudices and has immediately put Milan on his shoulders.
The Frenchman surprised everyone with his professionalism, maturity and above all impact. After the injury that kept him away from the field in the first weeks of the season, the former Real Madrid man became a constant on the left side of the defence, playing over 2000 minutes.
And while Hernandez is a certainty for the future and the club would like to build on the defender as one of the points of reference, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), there are others whose futures are hanging in the balance. One of these players is Alessio Romagnoli.
The Milan captain's contract expires in 2022 and the topic will soon be re-discussed but his permanence is definitely no longer a foregone conclusion. The same goes for Gianluigi Donnarumma, with whom the agreement expires in 15 months and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose future appears to be far from Milanello.
Go to comments