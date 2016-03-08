New AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has spoken to Sky Sport. The Argentinean has just arrived in Milan. "I am feeling well, tomorrow I will have medical tests and I hope to sign my new contract. I want to salute AC Milan fans but also the Juventus' fans because they have always supported me. I hope we will go as far as possible. Leonardo? Let's see tomorrow I need to do medical tests and sign my contract. Gattuso? I've spoken to him."Higuain is going to have his AC Milan medical tomorrow ahead of completing a € 18 million loan move. AC Milan have a € 36 million clause to make the player's move permanent at the end of the season.Juventus and AC Milan have also agreed to swap Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara. The former Atalanta defender has just left Juventus' hotel in the USA and will also have medical tests with AC Milan tomorrow.