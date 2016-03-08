Higuain intends to respect his contract with Juventus
26 September at 13:15
Gonzalo Higuain, who is back at Juventus after a year at AC Milan and Chelsea, spoke to Fox Sports Argentina (via calciomercato.com) about his future with the Bianconeir, revealing that he intends to stay until his contract expires in 2021.
"I don't know if I will retire here, now I'm staying at Juve to respect my contract. I feel very well here. Since I knew the teammates and the staff, it was easy for me to come back here," he began.
The Argentine striker has been forced to work hard this summer, as he initially wasn't in the club's plan for the season. However, he managed to convince them on the pitch, performing really well during pre-season and also at the start of the season.
In the interview, moreover, he refused to rule out a return to Argentina and River Plate, even though his main priority seems to be staying at Juventus as long as he can.
"Back to the River? I never close the doors to them, but now I think of the present here in Italy. I follow the River and it makes me happy to see them," he concluded.
The striker has scored one goal thus far this season, which came in the dramatic game against Napoli. The goal itself was certainly of the highest class and Higuain presented himself in front of the home crowd once again.
