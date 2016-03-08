Higuain: Juve confirm AC Milan interest, latest on Chelsea
27 July at 14:30Juventus chief executive officer Beppe Marotta has now gone to disclose that new AC Milan general manager wants to sign the Turin club’s star striker Gonzalo Higuain in the summer transfer window.
Gonzalo Higuain has been a summer transfer window target for AC Milan and the English Premier League club, Chelsea. The former striker of Real Madrid and Naples has no future with the Old Lady after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Leonardo knows Higuain well and wants to have him at Milan, but there are contractual issues to be solved," said Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
AC Milan want Gonzalo Higuain while Leonardo Bonucci can rejoin Juventus, which means this can be a blow for the English Premier League club in trying to sign the Argentine professional player. The negotiations for the two deals to made into reality is in full shape in the summer transfer window.
CLICK HERE FOR SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments