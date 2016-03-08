Higuain only wants Juventus: the latest on his contract renewal
26 January at 18:00For once, at San Paolo, all the eyes won't be on him. At least, not just about him. Gonzalo Higuain returns to Naples once again, but this time out, Maurizio Sarri will be the one under close observation. Both, of course, are now at Juventus after leaving the Partenopei.
During his time with the club, Higuain was a key player for the San Paolo side. Now, however, he only thinks about Juventus, both for the present and the future. Last summer, he did everything to stay in Turin despite not being guaranteed a starting spot.
'El Pipita' has a contract with Juve until 30 June 2021. Therefore, a year and a half, with a salary of €7.5m per season. the Bianconeri have already talked about a possible renewal with Gonzalo's entourage, led by his brother Nicolas.
According to what has been learned by Calcioomercato.com, Juve would like to spread the current, hefty, salary over two years, thus bringing the deadline to 2022. Higuain wants to sign, but not under these conditions, he would prefer a different offer.
