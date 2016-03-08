Higuain’s contract talks, details and parties wish
11 December at 18:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain has an up and down season so far, both on and off the pitch.
In the summer, it looked absolutely certain that the former Napoli striker will leave the Turin-based outfit but he opted to stay and is now becoming one of the most important member in the squad.
For this purpose, Juve have started negotiations with Higuain’s camp to understand what can be done about the player who has turned 32 just yesterday.
It is believed that the hierarchy of the Turin-based club are looking extend the player contract but are also finding ways to reduce the player’s €7.5 million per season salary.
On the other hand, the player is also willing to extend his current contract—which is set to expire in the summer of 2021—for at least another season, but at the same salary before making his one final move to River Plate to conclude his career.
Nicola Balice
